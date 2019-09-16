Castellum Continues Nordic Sector-leadership in the Global Dow Jones Sustainability Index

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Castellum has become the only listed Nordic real-estate company to be assigned a place in the prestigious global Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

"We're incredibly proud of this distinction. This is our fourth year of being elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, a consistent indication that we are best-in-class at sustainability. From the word go, sustainability is an absolute prerequisite if we're to succeed at growing profitably. It creates lasting credibility and trust for our operations among existing and prospective customers, as well as shareholders and co-workers. I'd like to thank all of our colleagues who worked to make this possible," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO at Castellum AB.

Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate company - and one of six Swedish companies - to qualify for the Index.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index, DJSI, includes companies from various global industries that achieve the world's highest performance in the area of sustainability. Every year, the DJSI invites 3,500 listed companies from all sectors to participate in sustainability assessments. After evaluation, the top global performers qualify for inclusion in this prestigious index, which has existed since 1999, with an aim to guiding investors toward more sustainable investments.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 91.4 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.2 million square metres.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2019, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues. The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information visit www.castellum.com.

