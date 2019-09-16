Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-09-16 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 05.06.2019- Subscription period FRGTE Frigate RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.09.2019- Takeover offer BLT1T Baltika TLN 02.10.2019 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.09.2019- Subscription period LHV1T LHV Group TLN 25.09.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.09.2019 Sales figures NTU1L Novaturas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.09.2019 Government LTGCB04024C, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction LTGNB04024C Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.09.2019 Government LVGA000025A Valsts Kase / RIG securities auction Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.09.2019 Audited annual BMLB035019FA Baltic Mill VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.09.2019 Coupon payment date MMRO080021FA Magnetic MRO TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.