ALROSA SET TO HOST SECOND ANNUAL TRUE COLORS AUCTION IN SEPTEMBER

ALROSA, the world leader in diamond mining is set to host the second annual True Colors auction of natural color diamonds first time through its online platform, diamonds.alrosa.ru between 16th to 23rd September, while buyers will have the opportunity to view the diamonds at the Hong Kong Jewellery Gem Fair between 16th to 20th September. Looking back at the last auction in 2018, over 210 unique colored diamonds were sold at the total value of $9 million

The "True colors" collection consists of more than 200 polished diamonds of various shapes and colors with GIA-certificates; the collection presents some of the most rare and valuable natural color diamonds in the world, such as: a 18.07-carat, IF, pear-cut intense yellow diamond, a 6.78-carat, emerald-cut, vivid yellow diamond, a pair of pear-cut Vivid Purplish Pink diamonds (0.54-carat, VVS1 and 0.55-carat, IF). This is a unique opportunity for buyers to buy polished diamond directly from the world's largest diamond mining company without third-party fees.

With an in-house cutting division, ALROSA is able to assure all the diamonds on the platform are traceable with its unique ID and provide a guarantee of 100% responsible and natural origin with every stone. Set to take place via ALROSA online platform, this year's auction has something special for buyers and diamond enthusiasts. Each diamond on auction will come with a story of origin, a special extended digital 'passport' tracing the diamond's journey from mine and will include intricate details such as the name of the polisher. To make the buyer's journey more interactive, a customizable movie about every concrete diamond on the platform is also available for diamond enthusiasts.

Last year, over 100 participants from around the world logged onto ALROSA's electronic trading platform for the auction, with Chinese companies being particularly active in the bidding.

"The inaugural True Colors auction took place in 2018 and was an instant success, with 210 unique diamonds being sold in the first round and a total of $9 million in sales. We saw a particular interest in natural color diamonds from Chinese buyers, which is why we will be launching a digital campaign in the Greater China, for us to better engage with and further grow in this market," says Pavel Vinikhin, Director of the DIAMONDS OF ALROSA cutting division.

"ALROSA is set to become the leader in the natural color diamonds market, and the success of the previous auction was a testament to the strength of the company's brand. As a company, we will continue to seek to innovate ways to engage with our customers, as well as continue to introduce new diamond collections to the market," Evgeny Agureev, Director of the United Selling Organization of ALROSA.

About ALROSA

PJSC ALROSA is a Russian diamond miner. ALROSA was established in 1992 and today it is the largest diamond miner by volume worldwide: the company and its subsidiaries produce 85% of all rough diamonds in Russia and almost a quarter of rough diamonds globally. Effectively, every fourth diamond in the market is mined in Russia. ALROSA also operates its polishing branch, DIAMONDS of ALROSA, being one of two diamond miners with an in-house cutting division.

ALROSA operates its in-house division, DIAMONDS of ALROSA. Starting from 2018, it concentrates on polishing of large unique colorless and colored diamonds. The company aims to become a leader of natural color diamonds market.

ALROSA is a public company, with its shares traded at the Moscow Stock Exchange. The company has 34% of shares in free float, and 66% owned by Russia and Yakutia, and Yakut municipal regions. The market capitalization of the company was RUB 726 bln (US $10.5 bln) at the end of 2018.

The company operates in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and the Arkhangelsk Region, and in Africa. ALROSA's trading and representative offices are located in the world's major diamond trading centres: Antwerp, Ramat Gan, Dubai, Hong Kong, New York, Mumbai.

In 2018, ALROSA produced 36.7 million carats of rough diamonds. The sales revenue reached 4.5 billion USD.

Gem-quality diamonds, the source material for polished diamonds, form the bulk of the company's output.

The company's total headcount is about 35,000. Women form over 30% of ALROSA's staff. The average salary of ALROSA workers is twice higher the average salary in Yakutia and three times higher than the average salary in Russia. The company runs a number of corporate social programs for workers and their families, offering cultural and sports facilities, education and skill training, free medical care, housing and mortgage solutions, retirement pension plans.

ALROSA is an absolute industry leader in terms of investments in social programs directing to social spending on average 3% of its revenue. In 2018, the company's social investments totalled $155 million. Moreover, about $100 million are spent on environment protection measures annually. The company's achievements are marked by high positions and presence in the ratings of FTSE4Good, MSCI ESG, WWF Russia.

For more information about ALROSA, visit: http://eng.alrosa.ru/.

