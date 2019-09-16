Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2019) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good natured"), a North American leader in plant-based food packaging & products, today announced that Paul Antoniadis, Executive Chair & CEO, will participate in the Singular Research Midwestern Values Conference on Thursday, September 19, 2019. The conference is being held at the W Hotel in Chicago, Illinois and the presentation is scheduled for 10:20 a.m. ET, 9:20 a.m. CT.

The presentation will also be available online via a webinar. Registration for the webinar can be completed on the Singular Research website: https://singularresearch.com.

About good natured Products Inc.

With over 100 plant-based food packaging applications, 10 grades of bioplastic rollstock sheets, 30 home & business organizational products and a world class team of scientists, business builders and retailers, good natured is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of consumer products and packaging made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern.

Committed to doing what's right for the planet and right for business, good natured is creating better everyday products that combine cutting-edge bioplastic technology and the latest sustainable design features that not only look good, but maximize shelf space, drive incremental sales, enhance logistics and boost environmental benefits, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis - Executive Chair & CEO

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Caleb Jeffries

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

GDNP@kincommunications.com

