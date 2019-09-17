Intevac, Inc. Doesn't Get the Star Treatment, but Perhaps it ShouldWay back in 2010, Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) was trading at $16.85 and the stage appeared to be set for some big gains. Fast forward nearly a decade and IVAC stock has seen its value drop by 70%.The stock is underperforming the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Russell 2000-down 1.3% this year and 2.6% over the past year.But while the market action for Intevac stock is underwhelming, there is still some hope for a rebound for this micro-cap technology stock.The price chart shows IVAC in a sideways channel and looking to break higher at $5.40 on rising relative strength and moving average.

