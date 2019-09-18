Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2019) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of a work program on the Company's "Safari" copper-gold prospect consisting of a district size claims package of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the northern Quesnel Trough in north-central British Columbia. The Quesnel Trough hosts numerous porphyry copper-gold deposits and are accessible by road from the city of Fort St. James, British Columbia. The Safari prospect directly borders Serengeti Resources Inc.'s Kwanika project. On Oct. 18, 2018 Serengeti Resources Inc. announced impressive drill result intercepts over 514 metres of 0.64% CU, 0.80G/T AU (2.15 G/T AU EQ), including 168 metres of 0.81% CU, 1.71 G/T AU (3.42 G/T AU EQ). These outstanding results are from the first two holes of Serengeti's 2018 drill program at Kwanika.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated "Spearmint is excited to begin a work program on the Safari prospect as we maintain a district size land package bordering Serengeti Resources Inc. who has experienced much success in this prospective region since 2018. On March 4, 2019 Serengeti Resources Inc. released the results of an independent mineral resource estimate on the Central zone at the Kwanika copper-gold project in north-central British Columbia, where the measured and indicated (M&I) mineral resource at the Central zone is now estimated to contain 1.32 billion pounds of copper and 1.83 million ounces of gold."

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include a portfolio of prospects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of five separate claims blocks totalling 8,265 acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 6,805 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Prospects bordering Aben Resources Ltd, and the 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package of 1,053 acres in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp, as well as the recent acquisition of the 4,980 acre 'Prickle' property bordering Brixton Metals Corp.

Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Safari' Copper-Gold Prospect consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the northern Quesnel Trough in North-Central BC directly bordering Serengeti Resources Inc., and the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 5,910 acres directly bordering the strategic alliance between Westhaven Resources Inc. & Sable Resource Ltd. in the Spences Bridge gold belt located in Southern British Columbia, Canada.

Spearmint's current projects also include the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospect' comprising of 17,142 contiguous acres directly bordering the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project and Vanadium One Energy Corp. and Spearmint's 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totalling 800 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. where Spearmint's drill results have intersected Lithium values as high as 1670 ppm Li.

If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list, please send your email address to

info@spearmintresources.ca

Contact Information

Tel: 1604646-6903

www.spearmintresources.ca

"James Nelson"

President

Spearmint Resources Inc.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47859