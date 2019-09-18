Pan African Resources Plc - Publication of IAR FY2019

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

("the Company")

Publication of Integrated Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019

Shareholders are advised that the Company's Integrated Annual Report, including the consolidated audited annual financial statements, for the year ended 30 June 2019 has been published and is available at

http://www.panafricanresources.com/investors/financial-reports/

The Group's external auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") has expressed an unmodified opinion on the consolidated audited annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019. A copy of the audited annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019 and PwC's audit report is available for inspection at the Company's registered office.

The Company's Abridged Audited Results and the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be distributed to shareholders on or about 28 October 2019. Notice of the Annual General Meeting and the applicable record dates regarding the Annual General Meeting will be released on SENS and RNS on the distribution date.

Johannesburg

18 September 2019