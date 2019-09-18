Avon introduces Distillery, a game-changing new brand celebrating clean beauty without compromise

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP), today announces the launch of Distillery, its new skincare and make-up brand that celebrates clean beauty without compromise by offering pure, potent formulas that deliver powerful results.

Opening up Avon to new and existing customers who are looking for beauty that delivers results but is also conscious of its impact on the environment and respectful about ingredients, the new top-quality Distillery collection offers huge potential for driving Avon's brand rejuvenation and growth. It's backed by an innovative Instagram virtual distillery to create an engaging journey to purchase - opening up access to Avon where interested consumers are already engaging with beauty conversations, browsing and shopping.

Avon's Chief Beauty and Brand Officer, James Thompson, believes Avon's millions-strong global network of Representatives will be excited about the opportunity to share this game-changing clean beauty collection with their networks. "Compelling concepts like clean beauty without compromise not only keep Avon relevant and on-trend in the fast-moving, modern beauty space, but help make our Representatives a destination," he explains. "They're offering something consumers can't get anywhere else: the choice to select the products that suit their beauty preferences with personal service and accessible prices."

The nine super-concentrated products - five skincare and four make-up - are distilled to their essence with the highest levels of actives and no unnecessary fillers. Each one combines high-performance, vegan-friendly ingredients with beautiful textures, premium, environmentally-conscious packaging and an ethical mindset.

"Avon has always been committed to delivering high performing products while also considering our impact on the planet," explains Louise Scott, Avon's Chief Scientific Officer. "With Distillery we're taking another step on that journey by leveraging our cutting-edge science and top-quality ingredients to create a collection that is both pure and potent but also eco-conscious. We know there are a growing number of consumers who are more conscious about what they put on their skin and their impact on the planet. We're now proudly able to offer clean beauty products that don't compromise on performance."

By distilling the formulas down to their essence, a more potent concentration is delivered for powerful results and less impact on the environment. Only containing the purest ingredients and nothing unnecessary, each product in this disruptive new collection is formulated without any alcohol, fragrance, artificial dyes, mineral oil*, essential oil or chemical sunscreens*. Seven of the nine products are waterless.

"We're really excited about the potential of Distillery," adds Louise Scott. "It's an important step for Avon and is the result of years of research to deliver the highest performing clean beauty products available on the market at an accessible price."

The collection launches with the five skincare products first, including C-Shot, a silky powder of Vitamin C to be added to serum or moisturiser for an instant glow, Clean Break Cleanser, with 70% pure pressed apricot oil and Purify Facial Oil, a sumptuously silky oil to purify and renew skin with a custom blend of active ingredients: jojoba oil, phytol, vitamin E and cloudberry.

The make-up range will follow in early 2020 and comprises 100% waterless, high-performance pigments. A potent, pure liquid lip concentrate crafted with vegan sunflower wax is joined by highly pigmented eyeshadows that come in seven buttery-soft colours, a volumising mascara and a matte pressed-powder foundation.

Find out more about Distillery here and to buy or sell it please visit your local Avon website.

About Avon Products Inc.

For 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women. Millions of independent sales Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands such as Avon Color and ANEW through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis.Avon supports women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and well-being and has donated over $1billion to women's causes through Avon and the Avon Foundation. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avonworldwide.com. stand4her

