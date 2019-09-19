Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that production of both Wright & Well CBD and THC product lines will commence in October. Six products in the Wright & Well Marijuana line are being manufactured in Oregon for sale in cannabis retailers, with production expected to be completed the week of October 21, 2019. Four products in the Wright & Well CBD line are being manufactured in California, with production expected to be completed the week of October 28, 2019.





The Wright & Well Brand:

Wright & Well has a line of Ayurveda-inspired Marijuana infused products that are supported with hemp root extract. This powerful line-up is uniquely formulated to help people move freely and live a thriving life. With proprietary formulations as unique as they are powerful, these products are backed by more than 30 years of Ayurvedic study and hands-on practice with chronic pain sufferers. Each product is formulated with the purest ingredients, nano-precise ratios, and carefully selected strains for the most impactful result.

The line of Marijuana infused products will launch in Oregon through cannabis licensed manufacturer & distributor, Nova Paths. The line of CBD-from-Hemp -infused products will be manufactured in California at a GMP compliant laboratory in Los Angeles.

Oregon Collaboration for Marijuana Products:

The manufacturing of the following six Marijuana products is expected to be completed the week of October 21, 2019 at Nova Paths in Oregon: "BE LOVED" Marijuana-infused Massage oil, with Purple Hindu Kush Oil & CBD Isolate, "BE RELIEVED" Marijuana-infused Gel with Purple Hindu Kush & CBD Isolate, "BE FREE" Marijuana-infused Balm with Purple Hindu Kush and CBD Isolate, "BE BETTER", Hemp CBD Tinctures both in Regular Strength and Extra Strength, and "BE CHILL" Cannabis & Hemp CBD Tincture.

The Wright & Well marijuana products website (www.wrightandwellPlus.com) is currently under development, with an expected go-live date in mid-October to support the launch of the products for sale in Oregon. Yield Growth has engaged leading Portland, Oregon-based agency Gold & Yashar to market the brand in Oregon, including digital, print and billboard advertising, promotion in the online cannabis newsletter The Daily Leaf, in-store merchandising, and product knowledge training events for budtenders.

According to Statista, legal sales of Cannabis in Oregon are projected to be close to USD$1 billion in 2021.

California Collaboration for CBD From Hemp Products:

Yield's wholly owned subsidiary W & W Manufacturing Inc. has entered into an agreement with a Los Angeles-based GMP-compliant laboratory to manufacture a line of Wright & Well CBD Essentials (from Hemp) products in California, using its own proprietary formulations, with collaboration on packaging and product specifications. The first products, which are set to be manufactured by late October, are the Wright & Well CBD Essentials "BE BETTER" Hemp CBD Tincture, "BE LOVED" Hemp CBD Massage Oil, "BE RELIEVED" Hemp CBD Gel, and "BE FREE" Hemp CBD Balm.

The Wright & Well Los Angeles manufacturing partner has deep expertise in the cosmetics space and offers a turnkey solution for natural and organic beauty brands from product creation to omni-channel marketing. W&W selected this partner for its focus on healthier, environmentally friendly, safe and innovative beauty care products with the potential for success in the growing CBD, natural and organic beauty market. The group has worked with many respected beauty brands including Aesop, Aveda, Malin + Goetz, Elemental Herbology, and Laura Mercier.

W&W Manufacturing's shipment of high-quality, full spectrum CBD distillate sourced from organic hemp has now arrived at the lab in California and is being tested. Bulk production in Vancouver, British Columbia is almost complete and is expected to be ready to ship to Los Angeles next week. Upon receipt of the bulk product, the CBD from Hemp will be infused into the products as part of the manufacturing and production process in California.

The Wright & Well CBD website (www.wrightandwellCBD.com) is currently under development, working towards a launch date in late October. Wright & Well is in the process of designing an extensive marketing campaign to launch its CBD from Hemp Products in California, which may be sold throughout the U.S., via e-commerce and in brick-and-mortar stores.

Expansion

Yield is actively seeking and negotiating with licensed cannabis manufacturers in other states and countries to manufacture its Wright & Well topicals line in accordance with local cannabis rules and regulations. New regulations making cannabis topicals legal in Canada are expected to come into force in October 2019, which could make cannabis topicals brands like Wright & Well available for purchase in Canadian cannabis retailers as early as December 2019.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is building & operating hemp, cannabis and other wellness assets in the $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy and Aritzia. Its all natural hemp skin care brand, Urban Juve, has signed distribution agreements in Canada, Columbia, Brasil, Greece and Cypress and through its distributor network has access to over 8,000 retail locations. Urban Juve has been featured in UK Vogue and Elle Canada and has an alliance with leading online beauty community, ipsy. Yield Growth's Wright & Well brands are launching a THC/CBD line of topical products in Oregon and a CBD from hemp topicals line in California this fall.

Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth has over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas for commercialization. It had filed 12 patents to protect its extraction method and formulas. Yield Growth also acquires interests in start ups and provides incubation services to emerging wellness companies. Yield Growth is in revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

