Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2019) - Aura Health Inc. (CSE:BUZZ) (OTC:LMLLF) (the "Company" or "Aura") is pleased to announce a multi-year supply agreement (the "Supply Agreement") between 80% owned subsidiary Pharmadrug Production GmbH ("Pharmadrug") and Israel-based My Green Fields Ltd. ("My Green Fields" or the "Grower").

Beginning the five-year supply agreement, the medical cannabis product will consist initially of dry flower and complemented soon after by oils and extracts, all sold under Pharmadrug's own 'Cannabion' brand. Terms for the first year are 500 kg of dry flower or oil equivalent at EUR4,00 per gram. Pharmadrug is currently distributing to pharmacies in Germany at EUR9,50 per gram. In the following years, Pharmadrug will have access to up to two tons of dry flower or oil equivalent per year at market-determined or mutually agreed upon prices. The supply will initially consist of high THC strains which comprises the majority of the demand for medical cannabis in Germany. The parties have also agreed to plan on importing high CBD/trace THC strains for other Eurozone countries that are CBD-only jurisdictions.

Located in Northern Israel, My Green Fields is a nursery and cultivation license holder that has nearly completed the buildout of one of Israel's only indoor facilities. The operation will have 300,000 square feet of canopy utilizing advanced growing techniques. My Green Fields expects to plant its first harvest in January and expects its first commercial harvest in the summer of 2020. Although exports of medical cannabis from Israel have not yet begun, the law was passed in January and Aura believes the framework should be in place in the first half of 2020. While Israel is a GMP jurisdiction and the Grower's facility is being built to euGMP standards, Pharmadrug will assist My Green Fields in ensuring it meets EuGMP standards, German regulatory approvals, and registration requirements. Assuming Israeli exports begin in the first half of 2020, Aura believes it can start receiving product from the Grower in Q3 of 2020.

Management Commentary

Daniel Cohen, CEO of Aura, commented, "We are excited to enter this strategic partnership with My Green Fields, providing our German distribution base with additional supply in a market that remains very tight with chronic shortages. Our access to oils and extracts will be extremely beneficial to the Company in serving German pharmacies as well to other European markets.

"We are confident the launch of the Cannabion brand will serve Pharmadrug well as we grow our European distribution platform. Aura is in advanced discussions on further supply agreements that will enable Pharmadrug to expand the Cannabion brand and significantly increase its penetration into the nascent but fast-growing German medical cannabis market. Further, Pharmadrug intends to use this additional supply and capacity in Germany as a springboard to enter into new European markets."

About Aura Health Inc.

Aura Health is building a vertically-integrated cannabis business focused on Europe and Israel. The Company (i) owns 80% of Pharmadrug, a German medical cannabis distributor, with a Schedule I European Union narcotics license allowing for the importation and distribution of medical cannabis to pharmacies in Germany and throughout the EU, (ii) owns a convertible note convertible into 54% of the outstanding equity of HolyCanna Ltd., a cultivation and nursery license holder in Israel, and (iii) agreement to own 57% of CannabiSendak Ltd., the builder of a network of dispensaries in Israel. Additionally, through significant extraction IP, Aura is dedicated to building a high-margin, downstream business of end-user products.

