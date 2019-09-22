Raiffeisen Bank International: Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has placed its second benchmark green bond issuance today and confirms its commitment to the green bond market. The new issue, targeting institutional investors, raised Euro 750 mn for 7 years and carries a 0.375 per cent coupon, equivalent to 75 basis points over mid swaps. With demand in excess of Euro 1.8 billion, the orderbook was significantly oversubscribed. The proceeds from the bond will be used to finance environmentally friendly housing and commercial real estate, as well as green transport infrastructure and transportation projects in Central and Eastern Europe. "We want to make our contribution towards more sustainability. Green bonds are an important pillar of our sustainability strategy and provide ...

