Zumtobel: Just in time for the start of the European football top tier, the interior of the Allianz Arena in Munich shone brightly in an even more vibrant FC Bayern red. "The Zumtobel Group has realised a very sophisticated customised lighting solution during the first construction phase. We are proud to contribute decades of experience and expertise as a full-range supplier and are delighted to now see the Allianz Arena shine in vibrant FC Bayern red," says Alfred Felder, CEO Zumtobel Group.During the next phase, the lighting of the cascading stairways will be renewed. In doing so, the initial installation, which consists of lights with fluorescent lamps from the year 2005, will be replaced by a new lighting system with energy-efficient Zumtobel LED luminaires. In the last ...

