Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-09-23 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 05.06.2019- Subscription period FRGTE Frigate RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.09.2019- Takeover offer BLT1T Baltika TLN 02.10.2019 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.09.2019- Subscription period LHV1T LHV Group TLN 25.09.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.09.2019 Delisting LHVRT LHV Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.09.2019 Government LTGCB02029A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction LTGNB02029A Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.09.2019 Additional LVGB000025A Valsts Kase / RIG listing/admission Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.09.2019 Coupon payment date EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.09.2019 Nominal value EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG change -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.09.2019 Coupon payment date EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.09.2019 Investors event BMLB035019FA Baltic Mill VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.09.2019 Extraordinary LNR1L Ignitis gamyba VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.09.2019 Coupon payment date LTGB003022B Lietuvos Respublikos VLN Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.09.2019 Coupon payment date INBB070026A Inbank TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.