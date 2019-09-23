PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: ??? 2019 CMD registration is now open 23-Sep-2019 / 12:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ??? 2019 CMD registration is now open 23-09-2019, Magnitogorsk Press Release PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works ("MMK" or the "Company") announces that registration for its Capital Markets Day in London is now open. The event will begin at 9:00 am London time (12:00 pm Moscow time) on 15 November 2019. Participants may now register for in-person attendance or the video webcast at the following address: https://kvgo.com/openexc/mmk-cmd [1]. At the Capital Markets Day, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MMK, Vi?tor Rashnikov, Independent member of the Board of Directors Morgan Ralph Tavakolian, and the executive management team will discuss MMK's progress against the Company's strategy to 2025. The event will take place at the London Stock Exchange, 10 Paternoster Row, London, EC4M 7LS. Notes for editors: MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The company's operations in Russia span the entire value chain from iron ore processing to downstream production of rolled steel. MMK produces an extensive range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2018, the company produced 12.7 million tonnes of crude steel and 11.7 million tonnes of commercial steel products. MMK Group had sales in 2018 of USD 8,214 million and EBITDA of USD 2,418 million. Contacts: Communications Department: Kirill Golubkov tel.: +7 (3519) 24-03-02 e-mail: kgolubkov@mmk.ru ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 20947 EQS News ID: 877979 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ba2a2b0b7964daf0932571171e5b5be6&application_id=877979&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2019 06:05 ET (10:05 GMT)