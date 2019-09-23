Medtronic PLC: Strong Gains and Great MomentumMedtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT), a medical device company that is helping fight America's opioid addictions, has seen its share price trend steadily higher throughout the year. On September 19, MDT stock hit a new all-time intra-day 52-week high of $111.73, for a year-to-date gain of 26.1%.Despite these strong gains, Medtronic stock is really just getting started. It may be one of the world's largest medical technology companies, but there is one thing holding it back.No, it's not the cost; most medical insurance plans cover the company's minimally invasive devices. The biggest obstacle facing Medtronic PLC.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...