MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace(R) Brand Releases College Safety Tips for Back to Campus

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, has released tips on College Student and Campus Safety on its website www.mace.com.

"Being safe on campus is a big priority for students. You can protect yourself by becoming informed and taking the necessary precautions." said Gary Medved, CEO/President of Mace Security International. " The Mace.com website has helpful articles and tips on campus safety and personal protection, and also has guides showing the safe use of pepper sprays such as our world-renowned Mace ® Brand."

"We are - and have always been - committed to helping students feel more secure, confident and ready on campus," concluded Medved.

About Mace® Security International, Inc.

Mace® Security International, Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense, security and surveillance under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand. MSI distributes and supports Mace® Brand products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers and installation service providers. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

Contact:

Gary Medved

CEO/President of Mace® Security International, Inc.

440-424-5322

press@mace.com

SOURCE: Mace Security International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560884/MaceR-Brand-Releases-College-Safety-Tips-for-Back-to-Campus