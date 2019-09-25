DJ Tern PLC: Unaudited Interim Results for the six months to 30 June 2019

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Unaudited Interim Results for the six months to 30 June 2019 25-Sep-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 25 September 2019 Tern Plc (AIM: TERN) Unaudited Interim Results for the six months to 30 June 2019 Tern Plc ("Tern" or the "Company"), the AIM quoted investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT") market, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2019. Key Highlights 30 June 2019 30 June 31 2018 December 2018 GBP GBP GBP Net assets 17,478,283 13,942,75 16,751,7 7 73 Current assets 2,153,071 2,671,784 2,152,98 1 Total assets 17,946,668 14,221,70 17,009,2 4 20 Loss for the period (62 3,340) (221,252) (312,564 ) Net asset value per share 6.9p 6.2p 7.1p · The increased loss for the period compared to the six months to June 2018 was primarily due to a GBP0.1m increase in operating costs and a GBP0.3 million lower fair value increase. In the six months to 30 June 2019, there was no exchange rate revaluation required compared to 2018 where the fair value increase was primarily due to exchange rate movements. · Cost management continues to be a central focus. The increase in administrative costs in the period compared to the monthly burn rate in the year ended 31 December 2018 was due to additional advisory costs in the UK and the USA, along with an increase in Directors' salaries to begin to bring them closer to more conventional market levels. · The Company raised GBP1.5 million during the period, strengthening the balance sheet and improving Tern's investment options. As at 30 June 2019, Tern had GBP1.4 million cash on the balance sheet. · Year-on-year increase in turnover of principal portfolio companies1 from calendar year 2018 to 2019 is expected to be of the order of 50%. · Year-on-year increase in employees within principal portfolio companies1, a key growth measurement, increased by 9% in the six months to June 2019. · Net asset value per share remained comparable across the period. Al Sisto, CEO of Tern Plc, said: "During the first half of 2019, Tern has actively focused on developing opportunities to expand its portfolio and to increase the fair valuation of its existing portfolio companies. We have also built our portfolio value through some follow-on investment activities, all the while maintaining our focus on adding value to our investment companies through advice, introductions and capital. "Our involvement has enabled the technology entrepreneurs in our portfolio to grow their businesses and has provided our investors with a portfolio of exciting early and growth-stage technology companies. Positive progress was also achieved on our marketing objective to position Tern as a leading investor in UK IoT technology companies and we will be doing more to progress this in the next 12 months. We are committed to supporting our portfolio and investing in the very best IoT technology companies in the UK in order to grow our NAV per share. We are grateful for the ongoing support of our shareholders and look forward to providing updates to the market as we deliver on our strategy." Note 1: Principal portfolio company growth excludes Seal and Push, in which Tern has a <1% holding and minimal influence. Enquiries: Tern Plc via Newgate Albert Sisto/Sarah Payne Allenby Capital Limited Tel: 020 3 328 5656 (Nomad and joint broker) David Worlidge/Alex Brearley Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Christopher Furness Newgate Communications Tel: 020 7382 4730 Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman Chief Executive's Statement Tern is focused on delivering NAV growth per share by providing its shareholders with investments into an exciting array of early-stage IoT companies, which provide best-in-class solutions for the healthcare and industrial IoT markets. These markets present sizable opportunities for generating returns, as they have a large underlying population of IoT devices and use cases in existence today. For example, the "all in" IoT healthcare market [1] size is projected to reach US$534.3 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 20% between 2019 and 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc. (March 2019). The global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market is expected to reach a value of US$922.62 billion by 2025, according to a Million Insights report (March 2019). Our financial priorities continue to be accelerating the progress of our portfolio companies' commercial success; value creation; robust realisations and the addition of new investments by: · Investing in and creating businesses which have market validation and competitive advantages; · Providing hands-on support to achieve value creation and making introductions which help our companies achieve scale and a presence in the USA; · Strengthening management and boards where appropriate; · Syndication of post-seed round investments in our companies, focusing on relevant strategic and financial investors, to provide validation, and additional growth capital that de-risks the path to commercial success and monetisation; and · Exploring innovative ways to expand the synergistic benefits of our portfolio. During the six months to 30 June 2019, the fair value per share of our portfolio remained broadly stable at 6.2p (FY18: 6.3p; HY18: 5.1p) which included a 6% increase in the absolute portfolio value. Our operating costs during the period increased compared to the six months to 30 June 2018 by GBP0.1 million to GBP0.7 million (HY18 costs: GBP0.6 million; FY18 costs: GBP1.3 million). The majority of this increase was due to an increase in Directors' fees and professional fees, alongside one off legal and professional advisory fees. The one-off costs were incurred due to the Company exploring an opportunity to rapidly expand its portfolio through a strategic initiative. This transaction would have added a significant number of companies to the Company's portfolio, increased our NAV and broadened our resources to support and manage the larger portfolio. However, after careful due diligence and with the support of our advisers the Board decided not to pursue the opportunity any further. Providing a greater opportunity to create and return value to our shareholders is our primary objective and we remain committed to expanding our portfolio to at least twelve companies, leveraging our unique positioning in the IoT space. The timeline for sourcing, structuring and executing new investments in market leading UK IoT companies that fit within Tern's investment strategy will sometimes be beyond Tern's direct control. As a result, the Board does not now expect to have at least twelve companies within the portfolio by 31 December 2019. However, our deal flow remains strong and this critical goal will be our focus for the remainder of 2019 and beyond to fuel the growth of our NAV per share. During the first six months of 2019 we raised GBP1.5 million to strengthen our financial position for upcoming investment opportunities and to provide additional financing support to our existing portfolio companies to enable their continued growth. During the period we delivered follow-on investment and support amounting to GBP1.4 million. In particular, Wyld Networks, which holds a 90% interest in Wyld Technologies, acquired the assets of Amiho Technology Ltd. As a result of this transaction, we added assets costing only GBP42,910 to the existing business of Wyld Networks and supported the business with additional operating capital of GBP373,292, via a short-term loan. This activity resulted in a new direction for Wyld Networks, which started as flexiOPS, a grant-based business. Wyld Technologies is now focused on the rapidly growing low power IoT mesh connectivity space. We, along with Alsop Louie Partners and the Samenuk Family Trust, continued with our convertible loan note support of Device Authority. During the period Tern provided loan note support to Device Authority amounting to GBP622,634 which included a small bridge loan, repaid on receipt of the R&D tax credit. This capital enabled Device Authority to continue its partner and customer development activities, which now includes an expanded list of new customers, as it pursues a strategic partner to help leverage its market successes. Lastly, the Company provided InVMA with a small convertible loan of GBP50,000 and FundamentalVR with a bridge loan advance to a next round of investment of GBP325,000. This bridge loan was at favourable terms, with Tern receiving a 20% discount upon equity conversion of the bridge at the next round of investment capital into FundamentalVR. Year-over-year growth in the aggregate revenue of our principal portfolio companies1, a key performance indicator, is forecast to increase by 50% from calendar year 2018 to calendar year 2019 (2017/2018 increase: 58%). In addition, year-over-year employee headcount growth, another important

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2019 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

indicator of the growth and success of our principal portfolio companies1, increased by 9% in the six months to June 2019 (six months to June 2018 increase: 12%), highlighting a continuing growth in the portfolio overall. Note 1: Principal portfolio company growth excludes Seal and Push, in which Tern has a <1% holding and minimal influence Portfolio Review Device Authority Limited ("Device Authority"): GBP12.3 million valuation Holding: 56.8% Sector: Security Invested Since: September 2014 Device Authority is a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) for the IoT, focused on medical / healthcare, industrial and smart connected devices. Its KeyScaler platform provides trust for IoT devices and the IoT ecosystem, to address the challenges of securing the Internet of Things. Since Tern's initial investment, Device Authority has expanded its product portfolio, world class team and ecosystem of well-established business partners. The team at Tern has supported this, providing advice and contacts which have enabled Device Authority to establish a Silicon Valley presence, create connections with certain strategic partners and customers and introducing new experience to the Board and adviser network. During 2019 to date, Device Authority has continued to focus on the industrial, medical and automotive IoT sectors, which are forecast to grow substantially over the next five years. Achievements include growing its partnership base through the formation of alliances with nCipher Security, IdenTrust and Wipro and developing the Keyscaler platform alongside PTC Thingworx and Microsoft Azure. Device Authority also strengthened its Board through the appointment of Dr Nicko van Someren, founder of nCipher, and Ramesh Kesanupalli, founder of the FIDO Alliance and Nok Nok labs. Both are recognised leaders in their fields in the USA. I am pleased to report that Device Authority continued to gain industry recognition, being ranked as one of the top 20 healthcare technology providers by MyTechMag, a US technology magazine. It was also recognised by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as a technology leader in the SPARK matrix analysis of the IoT IAM market. Device Authority's shareholders continue to support the ongoing progress of the company, having provided a total of US$3.8 million in the form of convertible loan notes since November 2017, with US$2.4 million of this being provided by Tern (US$0.7 million in the six months to 30 June 2019). As at 30 June 2019, the value of Tern's shareholding in Device Authority has increased to GBP12.3 million (31 December 2018: GBP11.7 million) as a result of the additional cash invested via convertible loan notes. The annual report and accounts for Device Authority for the year ended 31 December 2018 are expected to be submitted to Companies House shortly. FVRVS Limited ('Fundamental VR'): GBP2.2 million valuation Holding: 34.7% Sector: Healthcare IoT Invested Since: May 2018 FundamentalVR is a dynamic technology and data insight business specialising in the intersection between immersive experiences and haptics, to enhance medical training and outcomes. It fits with Tern's strategy to invest in companies targeting the healthcare IoT market. Our investment in FundamentalVR provides us with exposure to a rapidly growing healthcare market. A June 2019 report by MarketsandMarkets highlighted that the medical simulations market is expected to reach US$5.16 billion by 2027 from an estimated US$1.70 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.9%. FundamentalVR's SaaS (software as a service) platform, Fundamental Surgery, features VR Haptics technology that takes advantage of readily available virtual reality hardware to create a simulation system that can be easily used on any modern VR-enabled PC/laptop. In line with our proactive investment strategy, Tern has worked closely with FundamentalVR during the period to support growth in the business. Since our initial investment in May 2018, we have helped the Board to refine its go-to-market strategy, provided them with access to potential new industry customers, elevated their profile within the VC market and established new potential routes to market. FundamentalVR has gone from strength to strength since Tern's initial investment, having secured partnerships, significant new contracts, and industry-wide awards and accreditations. It has increased its penetration within the medical industry, with its Total Hip Replacement (Posterior Approach) simulation gaining Continuing Professional Development accreditation from the Royal College of Surgeons and inclusion on the orthopaedic registrar training programme at St George's Hospital. FundamentalVR also won the SXSW 2019 Interactive Innovation Award, 2019 Red Herring 100 Europe Awards, and was chosen as one of the top 40 healthcare transformers in MM&M's 2019 class. The technology has continued to evolve in 2019, including integration with a haptic glove and the inclusion of eye-tracking capability within the simulation programme. FundamentalVR also announced a significant commercial contract (worth approximately GBP0.5 million) with a leading pharmaceutical company to create an additional virtual reality simulation, adding to the Company's continued technological improvements. The annual report and accounts for Fundamental VR for the year ended 31 December 2018 are expected to be submitted to Companies House shortly. Wyld Networks Limited ("Wyld Networks"): GBP78,000 valuation, plus GBP0.5 million short term loan Holding: 100% Sector: IoT enablement Invested Since: June 2016 During the period, this company rebranded from flexiOPS, following the acquisition of the AMIHO product portfolio, from fellow Tern portfolio company InVMA Limited. By combining Wyld Network's product portfolio, a compelling proposition in the IoT embedded communications industry, which currently operates in over 250,000 smart meters, with Wyld Technologies' Mesh solutions (90% owned); we have now established a unique and value enhanced product suite delivering secure intelligent mesh solutions empowering resilient IoT and 5G networks to create value for people, places and things. Networks have traditionally been centralised. This means that everything connects to a central point, such as a base station or router which has to handle all the network's traffic. However, decentralised networks, where devices are linked to each other, are also possible. Decentralised networks create an interlaced 'mesh' and can communicate through direct device to device connections using multiple wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Direct/P2P Wi-Fi and 5G. Wyld's technology is unique in that it creates a wireless network which connects people to people directly from smartphone to smartphone or device to device, as well as device to people. It establishes a resilient and low-latency mesh network without the need to route all the traffic through the traditional hierarchical mobile infrastructure. This creates multiple revenue generating and cost reducing use cases in areas of high population density and also where there is no mobile coverage. In 2018, Wyld Networks signed smart-device delivery contracts and license agreements for its wireless sensor technology in the smart energy (Cadis, RCD, Develco) and smart agritech (Delta-T) sectors. Wyld Networks was also awarded a GBP121,000 grant by Innovate UK to collaborate on a new mass production technology, SmartDrop, for Archipelago Technology Group Ltd. Wyld Technologies launched its Intelligent Device Mesh Agent software development kit (SDK) after completing technical trials with a large underground metro system, and in 2019 participated in a large rail operator accelerator, which launched Wyld Fusion, an Intelligent Content Management System and Integration Platform. The annual report and accounts for Wyld Networks for the year ended 31 December 2018 are expected to be submitted to Companies House shortly. InVMA Limited ("InVMA"): GBP1 million valuation Holding: 50% Sector: IoT enablement Invested Since: September 2017 InVMA is an end-to-end IoT and 'Industry 4.0' solution provider of IoT products. It combines world-class management consulting expertise along with hardware, software, IT and operational technology (OT) capabilities. This allows it to build bespoke solutions that enable customers to disrupt their market, create new revenue streams and reduce their operating costs quickly with low risk. Tern has supported InVMA's management through this process in line with our investment approach. Its innovative product 'AssetMinder', which also integrates with Device Authority's KeyScaler, enables management of all of an IoT client's assets through one application, and has been the focus of growth during 2019. It facilitates real-time monitoring, which is critical to fuelling IoT growth, particularly in the Industrial IoT market, which is a key area of focus for all our portfolio companies. During the first half of 2019, InVMA increased its strategic partner base by securing agreements with XL Group, Solid State Supplies, Robustel and ECA Services. InVMA has collaborated on 'Industry 4.0' contracts with ECA Services for several of the UK's largest manufacturers. InVMA also secured an initial GBP0.25m contract with a leading aerospace and defence organisation, to enable an innovative Smart Factory implementation. The annual report and accounts for InVMA for the year ended 31 December 2018 show net assets of GBP0.2 million and a loss of GBP0.5 million. Seal Software Group Limited ("Seal Software"): GBP115,145 valuation Holding: <1% Sector: Database Analytics Invested since: July 2014 During the first half of 2019 Seal Software, a leader in contract discovery

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2019 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)