CubicFarm Systems Corp: CubicFarm(R) Systems Corp. Announces the Appointment of Interim CFO.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV:CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") welcomes Rodrigo Santana as the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer.

CubicFarms is pleased to welcome Rodrigo Santana as its interim CFO. Supported by the rest of the CubicFarms finance team, Rodrigo will continue his role as Chief Operating Officer. Rodrigo is very experienced in the dual role of COO and CFO where he held both positions in his previous employment at Sacre-Davey Engineering, helping the company grow and attain their strategic objectives.

CubicFarm® Systems Corp. CEO, Dave Dinesen commented, "I look forward to working closely with Rodrigo as interim CFO as we move the business forward and execute on CubicFarms growth plan."

CubicFarms greatly appreciates the work provided by their previous CFO, Dani Palahanova, who was instrumental in assisting the company with their public listing efforts and wishes her every success in her future endeavors.

About CubicFarm® Systems Corp.

CubicFarm® Systems Corp. is an Ag-Tech and Vertical Farming company that utilizes patented technology to cultivate high-quality produce. The Company believes that it can provide a benefit to the world by significantly reducing the physical footprint of farming, shipping costs, and associated greenhouse gasses, while significantly decreasing the use of freshwater and eliminating the need for harmful pesticides.

Founded in 2015, the Company's mission is to provide farmers around the world with an efficient growing system capable of producing predictable yields with superior taste. Using its unique, undulating growing system, the Company addresses the main challenges within the indoor farming industry by significantly reducing the need for physical labour, by reducing energy, and by maximizing yield per cubic foot. The Company has sold and installed systems in Canada and the US and is currently negotiating with a global pipeline of prospective customers. It also operates one wholly-owned facility in Pitt Meadows, BC and sells its produce in British Columbia to retail and wholesale customers under the brand name Thriiv Local Garden™.

CubicFarm® Systems Corp.'s patented growing system provides customers with a turnkey, commercial scale, hydroponic, automated vertical farming operation that can grow predictably and sustainably for 12 months of the year virtually anywhere on earth. CubicFarm® enables its customers to grow locally and to provide their markets with produce that is consistent in colour, size, taste, nutrition and allows for a longer shelf life. CubicFarms is focused on providing its technology to dedicated customers to grow safe, sustainable, secure, fresh produce, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. Further support and value are provided to our clients through our patent-pending germination technology and proprietary auto harvesting and processing methods.

