Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2019) - Walcott Resources Ltd. (CSE: WAL) (the "Company" or "Walcott") is pleased to announce that it has commenced exploration at its Cobalt Hill gold-copper-cobalt Property in south eastern British Columbia.

Initial work consisting of geological mapping, prospecting and shallow drilling will target the B.P. Breccia Zone copper-gold-cobalt target, the Meister and Marilyn gold zones and a gold-in-soil anomaly measuring 270m X 150m, located approximately 500 meters SW of the High Grade road showing. All targets have not been previously drilled.

Additional information on the Company and the Property (as defined below), can be found in the Company's Prospectus and the NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cobalt Hill Property, as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and is reviewed and approved by Linda Dandy, P.Geo. Ms. Dandy is independent of Walcott.

About Walcott Resources Ltd.

Walcott is a British Columbia based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest, subject only to a 1.5% NSR on all base, rare earth elements and precious metals, in the Cobalt Hill copper-gold-cobalt property (the "Property"), consisting of eight mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,727.43 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division in the Province of British Columbia, Canada. The Company's objective is to explore and develop the Property.

On behalf of the board of directors,

Marshall Farris, President & CEO

Email: marshall@ascentafinance.com

