Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: Half-year Results 26-Sep-2019 / 12:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 25 September 2019 Arricano Real Estate plc ("Arricano" or the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") Interim Results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Arricano is one of the leading real estate developers and operators of shopping centres in Ukraine. Today, Arricano owns and operates five completed shopping centres comprising 147,500 sqm of gross leasable area, a 49.97% shareholding in Assofit and land for a further three sites under development. Highlights: · Total revenues increased by 17% to USD 17.3 million (30 June 2018: USD 14.8 million) · Profit before tax, before revaluation gains/losses increased, largely due to FX gains, by 53 % to USD 9.8 million (30 June 2018: USD 6.4 million) · Total fair valuation of the Company's portfolio increased by c.9% USD 22.8 million to USD 281.3 million as at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: USD 258.5 million) due to an USD15.6 million increase in the fair valuation of operating property portfolio as well as USD7.2 million construction progress on projects in development · Occupancy increased to 99.9% as at 30 June 2019 (30 June 2018: 99.7%) · Bank borrowings remain conservative at the property level with a loan to investment property ratio of 15 % as at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: 14%). · Total borrowings to investment property ratio is 37 % as at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: 37%) · Net asset value USD 111.8 million (31 December 2018: USD 94 million) · Signed 82 new lease agreements during H1 2019 compared to 68 in H1 2018 · Footfall in H1 2019 remained at the level of 23 million visitors consistent with H1 2018 Ganna Chubotina, Acting CEO of Arricano, commented: "This has been another good trading period for the Group building upon the growth achieved in 2018. Our shopping malls are operating at virtually 100% capacity, attracting over 23 million visitors during first half year 2019 which is reflected in the significant growth in profitability in this period. The business has continued this momentum into the second half of the year and is well placed to deliver an excellent result for the year." For further information please contact: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +380 44 594 9471 Ganna Chubotina, Acting CEO Nominated Adviser and Broker Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Tim Robertson/Fergus Young Acting Chief Executive's Statement Introduction I am delighted to be making my first financial statement as Acting CEO of Arricano. The Company has again delivered a strong trading performance for the first six months of 2019 with a 17% increase in total revenues together with significant growth in underlying profit before tax before revaluation gains/losses to USD 9.8 million (2018: USD 6.4 million). Despite the challenges of the wider political and economic environment, the Company continues to expand and develop. At the heart of the business is the appeal of the Group's malls both to consumers and retail tenants. In July 2019, the vacancy rate across the portfolio was just 0.1%, the lowest vacancy rate the Group has recorded since 2012 and a reflection of the operating team's success in retaining and attracting new tenants. Reflecting the commercial strength of the business the Company has successfully agreed 4 new banking facilities to provide USD 40 million of fresh capital to progress current development projects in particular the Lukyanivka project including for refinancing USD10.8 million of existing loans. Results Revenues for the six months to 30 June 2019 increased by 17% to USD 17.3 million, compared with the same period last year, with net operating income (before revaluation gains) from the operating properties increasing by 4 % to USD 11.4 million compared to USD 11.0 million in H1 2018. The Company reported an increase in pre-tax profit (excluding revaluation gains) of USD 3.4 million to USD9.8 million (30 June 2018: USD 6.4 million). Included in this performance are FX gains over the period of USD 4.6 million (2018: USD 1.6 million) The portfolio of property assets was independently valued as at 30 June 2019 by Expandia LLC, (part of the CBRE Affiliate Network) at USD 281.3 million (31 December 2018: USD 258.5 million). The valuation incorporated a small loss due to due to strengthening of functional currency. Net profit after tax for the six months to 30 June 2019 was USD 8.6 million (30 June 2018: USD 13.9 million) giving earnings per share of USD 0.08 (30 June 2018: USD 0.13). · Bank debt at the half-year end was USD 41.1 million, with the majority of borrowings at the project level at an average rate of 13.1%. Bank loans mature between 2019 and 2024 and the Company's bank loan to investment property value ratio is comparatively low at 15% as at 30 June 2019. In addition, the Company had USD 9.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, and non-bank loans of USD 62.5 million as at 30 June 2019. Total amount of loans and borrowings as at 30 June 2019 was USD 103.6 million. Total borrowings to investment property ratio is 37 % as at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: 37%) Operational Review The market environment continues to be challenging as it has been since 2012, however, Arricano has consistently shown that it is able to continue to grow in these market conditions. Key to the Company's success has been a relentless focus on enhancing the appeal of all of the Company's shopping and entertainment centres. It is noteworthy that the average vacancy level across all malls in Kyiv is 5.5% which compares starkly to the current vacancy rate of the Arricano portfolio of 0.1 %. Over the last 2 years digital interaction has been at the forefront of the Company's marketing activities. Arricano has sought to work collaboratively between consumers and retailers seeking to combine the physical experiences in a mall with digital shopping experiences. The Company leads this expertise in Ukraine and has established a media platform with over 200,000 subscribers and an average monthly reach of more than 4 million people. A key focus has been to link this platform with retail activity but to do so in an innovative manner so consumers are happy to receive content which they do not view as advertising. As ever, the operating team has been working to find the optimum mix of retailers in each shopping mall, ensuring the best known and most popular retailers are present but also combining a blend of new aspiring retailers to create a fresh environment. In total, Arricano signed 82 new leases in the first six months of 2019 (HY1 2018: 68). This was a good performance increasing occupancy and achieving an average rental rate (excluding hypermarkets) of USD 21.2 per sq.m. (HY1 2018: USD 18.5 per sq.m.). It is the Company's strategy to recycle capital through the sale of mature shopping and entertainment centres into both new development projects with the potential for generating higher returns and the return of capital to investors. In July 2019, Arricano confirmed it had entered into negotiations to sell Sun Gallery and City Mall with Dragon Capital Investments Limited and with other parties. Further updates with regard to these potential sales will be made in due course. The three development sites covering 14 ha. in Lukyanivka (Kyiv), Petrivka (Kyiv), and Rozumovska (Odesa) continue to be progressed. With the capital from the new banking facilities, the highly innovative Lukyanivka project has made good progress and is expected to be completed in 2021. Regarding the 49.97% shareholding in Assofit Holdings Limited ("Assofit"), a holding company, which held the Sky Mall shopping centre, the Company continues to pursue Stockman Interhold S.A. concerning the ownership of Assofit. People From a trading perspective, this has been another successful period for the ?ompany which reflects the high levels of commitment and hard work from all employees of Arricano and on behalf of the Board I would like to thank them. Outlook The excellent trading performance in the first six months means the business is well placed to achieve a good result for the year. We are in the process of refocusing the business with the possible sale of two mature sites which will provide further capital to progress our new projects primarily in Kyiv. At the same time, we will continue to push to improve all aspects of our malls to enhance the experience of consumers and retailers and create aspirational spaces to shop, relax and socialise. The second half of 2019 has begun well with trading patterns in line with our internal expectations. Ganna Chubotina Acting Chief Executive Officer 25 September 2019 INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC Introduction We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim condensed statement of financial position of Arricano Real Estate Plc and its subsidiaries

("the Group"), as at 30 June 2019, the consolidated interim condensed statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and notes to the interim financial statements ('the consolidated interim condensed financial statements'). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting", as adopted by the European Union. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these consolidated interim condensed financial statements based on our review. Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim condensed financial statements as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting", as adopted by the European Union. John C. Nicolaou, CPA Certified Public Accountant and Register Auditor For and on behalf of KPMG Limited Certified Public Accountants and Registered Auditors 11, June 16th 1943 Street, 3022 Limassol, Cyprus 25 September 2019 Note 30 June 2019 31 December 2018* (unaudited) (in thousands of USD) Assets Non-current assets Investment property 4 281,311 258,537 Long-term VAT receivable 1,490 568 Property and equipment 143 121 Intangible assets 136 101 Total non-current assets 283,080 259,327 Current assets Trade and other receivables 1,401 1,640 Loans receivable 320 300 Prepayments made and other assets 744 781 VAT receivable 651 225 Assets classified as held for sale 1,653 1,562 Income tax receivable 464 178 Cash and cash equivalents 9,137 4,224 Total current assets 14,370 8,910 Total assets 297,450 268,237 Arricano Real Estate PLC Consolidated interim condensed financial statements as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 Consolidated condensed statement of financial position as at 30 June 2019 The consolidated condensed statement of financial position is to be read in conjunction with the notes to, and forming part of, the consolidated interim condensed financial statements set out on pages 10 to 27. Note 30 June 2019 31 December 2018* (unaudited) (in thousands of USD) Equity and Liabilities Equity Share capital 67 67 Share premium 183,727 183,727 Non-reciprocal shareholders 59,713 59,713 contribution Retained earnings 47,493 38,937 Other reserves (61,983) (61,983) Foreign currency translation (117,246) (126,429) differences Total equity 111,771 94,032 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans and borrowings 5 26,858 44,501 Lease liabilities (2018: Finance 7,757 7,271 lease liability) Trade and other payables 16,048 17,572 Other long-term liabilities 6 97 20,046 Deferred tax liability 8,998 6,917 Total non-current liabilities 59,758 96,307 Current liabilities Short-term loans and borrowings 5 76,753 52,006 Trade and other payables 10,278 10,588 Taxes payable 1,938 1,476 Advances received 6,212 5,605 Current portion of lease 2 6 liabilities (2018: Current portion of finance lease liability) Other liabilities 6 30,738 8,217 Total current liabilities 125,921 77,898 Total liabilities 185,679 174,205 Total equity and liabilities 297,450 268,237 * The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 3. These consolidated interim condensed financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 25 September 2019 and were signed on its behalf by: Urmas Somelar Frank Lewis Director Director Note Six months ended Six months ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018* (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands of USD, except for earnings per share) Revenue 7 17,351 14,810 Other income 1 489 (Loss)/ gain on 4(a) (991) 9,765 revaluation of investment property Goods, raw materials (527) (455) and services used Operating expenses (4,058) (2,533) Employee costs (1,302) (1,230) Depreciation and (39) (46) amortisation Profit from 10,435 20,800 operating activities Finance income 8 4,832 1,682 Finance costs (6,438) (6,282) Profit before income 8,829 16,200 tax Income tax expense (273) (2,300) Profit for the 8,556 13,900 period Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Foreign exchange 21,666 gains on monetary items that form part of net investment in the foreign 15,916 operation, net of tax effect Foreign currency (6,733) (13,437) translation differences Total items that may 9,183 8,229 be reclassified to profit or loss Other comprehensive 9,183 8,229 income Total comprehensive 17,739 22,129 income for the period Weighted average 103,270,637 103,270,637 number of shares (in shares) Basic and diluted 0.08 0.13 earnings per share, USD Arricano Real Estate PLC Consolidated interim condensed financial statements as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 Consolidated condensed statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the six months ended 30 June 2019 * The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 3. Arricano Real Estate PLC Consolidated interim condensed financial statements as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 Consolidated condensed statement of cash flows for the six months ended 30 June 2019 Note Six months ended Six months ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands of USD) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income tax 8,829 16,200 Adjustments for: Interest income 8 (279) (108) Finance costs 6,438 6,282 Loss/(gain) on 4(a) 991 (9,765) revaluation of investment property Depreciation and 39 46 amortisation

