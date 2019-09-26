ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI(R) Presents at Public Fleet Event in Oregon

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB: ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission drivetrain systems and purpose-built electric vehicles, presented at the Columbia-Willamette Clean Cities Coalition, "Public Fleets - Lunch and Ride" event that took place recently in Salem, Oregon at the state motor pool site.

Founded in 1994 the Columbia-Willamette Clean Cities Coalition (CWCCC) is committed to encouraging both public and private fleet operators to convert their fleets to alternative fuels where economically practical. CWCCC's main goal is to reduce petroleum consumption in the transportation sector through education and outreach. The coalition is an integral part of a greater national effort by the U.S. Department of Energy's Clean Cities program. CWCCC is one of almost 100 coalitions across the United States who are working together to reduce petroleum consumption on a grassroots level.

Assisted by Brian Trice the Executive Director of CWCCC, ADOMANI Sales Directors Jim O'Connell and Doug Lollar were on hand to help public fleets from across the Willamette Valley and the greater Portland area, gain familiarity with two of ADOMANI's medium-duty electric commercial vehicles: an electric low-cab forward truck with a stake-side body and an electric logistics van. Public fleet invitees included Oregon Department of Transportation, Oregon Department of Agriculture, Oregon Department of Education, Oregon Department of Administrative Services, City of Corvallis, City of Salem, Salem Electric, Portland General Electric and the Port of Portland.

ADOMANI will have commercial zero-emission electric products available for demonstration and sale to public and private fleet managers, utility companies and others in Oregon and Washington over the next few weeks.

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for integration in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI is also a provider of new zero-emission electric vehicles, focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership, and helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com

About Clean Cities Coalition

Clean Cities coalitions support the nation's energy and economic security by building partnerships to advance affordable domestic transportation fuels, energy efficient mobility systems, and other fuel-saving technologies and practices.

At the national level, the U.S. Department of Energy's Vehicle Technologies Office provides unbiased and objective resources and information to help transportation stakeholders evaluate options and achieve goals around alternative fuels, advanced vehicles, mobility solutions, and other fuel-saving strategies. At the local level, nearly 100 coalitions leverage these resources to create networks of local stakeholders that advance transportation projects.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in ADOMANI's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI® undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations Contacts:

ADOMANI, Inc.

Kevin Kanning, VP Investor Relations

Telephone: (650) 533-7629

Email: kevin.k@ADOMANIelectric.com

Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 205

Email: mike.m@ADOMANIelectric.com

Renmark Financial Communications, Inc.

Joshua Lavers: jlavers@renmarkfinancial.com

Telephone: (416) 644-2020, ext. 3409 or (514) 939-3989

SOURCE: ADOMANI, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561093/ADOMANIR-Presents-at-Public-Fleet-Event-in-Oregon