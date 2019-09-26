Bigben Interactive: PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN ANNOUNCES THAT THEY ARE ACQUIRING A STAKE IN RACEWARD STUDIO

BIGBEN ANNOUNCES THAT THEY ARE ACQUIRING A STAKE

IN RACEWARD STUDIO

Lesquin, September 26, 2019 - Bigben is accelerating the development of its video games division through the acquisition of a stake in the Italian studio, RaceWard Studio. The fast-growing Milan-based studio is planning to exceed thirty employees by the end of the year: all of them are veterans of the game industry and are all ardent fans of racing simulation games, especially motorbike racing.

They have chosen Bigben to be their partner in an ambitious project worthy of their expertise.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to work closely with the Bigben teams. We both share a deep interest in the world of video game racing, which is why we have selected Bigben, the only publisher on the market that can offer what we're looking for today: expertise and passion. Their values genuinely match ours: we believe in rewarding our people and we are committing to ensure their satisfaction and care, aiming to create an inspiring atmosphere where to develop great games" stated Marco Ponte, CEO of RaceWard Studio.

"The Racing segment is one of the major foundations of our video games portfolio. Working with an experienced team on this genre will enable us to reinforce our expertise and develop synergies with our other studios. We have long-term plan with Raceward, we will encourage and support their grow as an important player of our expansion" added Alain Falc, CEO of Bigben.

By acquiring 4 studios over the last 18 months and by investing in RaceWard Studio, Bigben is continuing its strategy of growth and game development know-how with the goal of becoming the mid-publishing leader by 2022.

About Bigben

Bigben, a leading publisher of video games on PC and consoles, is known for its creativity and innovation. After its acquisition of four development studios

About RaceWard Studio

Raceward Studio is an Italian video game developer creating state-of-the-art racing games. Driven by principles ensuring excellence at a company level and highly rewarding professional environment, Raceward Studio boasts leading-edge technology together with a team of veterans combining experience, skills and passion.

