Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today has us witnessing a potentially historic moment for pot legalization in the U.S. as one of the first truly federal marijuana reform bills passed the House with strong bipartisan support.The SAFE Banking Act has passed the House with very strong numbers, by about a 75% margin, marking the first major piece of marijuana reform to be passed at the federal level in the U.S.-potentially paving the way for more to follow.The SAFE Banking Act removes restrictions that are currently impeding the banking industry's ability to support marijuana businesses due to fears that the federal prohibition against the drug.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...