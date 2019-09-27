R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: placing of ordinary shares 27-Sep-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Placing of ordinary shares The company announces that it is making arrangements to place 3,441,000 new ordinary shares of 25p each of the company (the "placing shares"), representing some 9 per cent of the existing ordinary shares in issue, at a subscription price of 145p per share (the "placing price"). The proceeds from the placing of the placing shares, which are estimated to amount to GBP4.9 million (net of expenses of approximately GBP98,000), will be applied in subscribing 85 per cent of a proposed share capital increase by company's principal operating subsidiary, PT REA Kaltim Plantations ("REA Kaltim"). The company's partners in the ownership of REA Kaltim, the PT Dharma Nusantara Sakti group, have indicated that they will support the capital increase by subscribing for the balance of 15 per cent (reflecting their existing 15 per cent interest in REA Kaltim). In this connection, the company has today entered into a placing agreement with Mirabaud Securities Limited ("Mirabaud") pursuant to which the latter has agreed to use its reasonable endeavours to procure, on the company's behalf, subscribers for a total of 1,490,000 placing shares at the placing price, payable in full on allotment (the "institutional placing"). Mirabaud has successfully placed firm today all of the placing shares comprised in the institutional placing. The terms and conditions of the placing are set out in the appendix to this a nnouncement. In addition, REA has agreed with Emba Holdings Limited ("Emba"), a company owned by Mr R Robinow, a non-executive director of REA, and members of his family, and a substantial shareholder of REA, that, subject to compliance with the relevant regulatory requirements applicable to smaller related party transactions pursuant to Listing Rule 11.1.10 R, Emba will participate in the placing, which participation will entail REA issuing to Emba a further 1,940,000 placing shares at the placing price. The issue of placing shares to Emba (the "related party placing") will be confirmed by a further announcement. REA has also agreed with David Blackett, chairman of REA, and Carol Gysin, managing director of REA, that they will each participate in the placing, in the amount of, respectively, 10,000 and 1,000 further placing shares at the placing price (the "directors' placing"). The institutional placing, the related party placing and the directors' placing are conditional only upon admission of the new ordinary shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. It is expected that admission, for which the company will make application, will become effective and that dealings in the new ordinary shares will commence at 8.00 am on 2 October 2019. In accordance with the Prospectus Regulation Rules issued by the Financial Conduct Authority in compliance with relevant European law, the company is not required to publish, and accordingly is not publishing, a prospectus in connection with the issue of the placing shares. The placing shares will, upon issue, rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the company and, in particular, will be entitled to any dividends payable in respect of 2019. No such dividends have been declared to date. As a result of the issue of the placing shares, REA's issued share capital will comprise 43,950,529 ordinary shares of 25p each and 72,000,000 9 per cent cumulative preference shares of GBP1 each. The number of votes that may ordinarily be cast on a poll at a general meeting of REA and that attach to the issued ordinary shares is 43,950,529 (of which 132,500 are currently held as treasury shares) and to the issued preference shares is nil. The above figures may be used by REA shareholders for the calculations by which they determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or change of interest in, shares of REA, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Enquiries: R.E.A Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 Mirabaud Securities Limited Tel: 020 3167 7220 APPENDIX TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE PLACING FOR INVITED PLACEES ONLY THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, INCLUDING THE APPENDIX AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PERSONS INTO WHOSE POSSESSION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (INCLUDING THE APPENDICES) COMES ARE REQUIRED BY THE COMPANY AND MIRABAUD SECURITIES TO INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND TO OBSERVE ANY SUCH RESTRICTIONS. THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC FOR THE PURPOSES OF SECTION 85 OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 ("FSMA"). MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC ARE NOT ELIGIBLE TO TAKE PART IN THE PLACING. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET OUT IN THIS APPENDIX ARE FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND ARE EXEMPT FROM THE GENERAL RESTRICTION SET OUT IN SECTION 21 OF FSMA ON THE COMMUNICATION OF FINANCIAL PROMOTIONS ON THE GROUNDS THAT THEY ARE DIRECTED ONLY AT: QUALIFIED INVESTORS WHO ARE PERSONS WHO: (I) HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (THE "ORDER"); (II) ARE PERSONS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49(2)(A) TO (D) ("HIGH NET WORTH COMPANIES, UNINCORPORATED ASSOCIATIONS, ETC") OF THE ORDER; OR (III) ARE PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE BE LAWFULLY COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS "RELEVANT PERSONS"). THIS APPENDIX AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET OUT HEREIN MUST NOT BE ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. PERSONS DISTRIBUTING THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MUST SATISFY THEMSELVES THAT IT IS LAWFUL TO DO SO. ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS APPENDIX AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET OUT HEREIN RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS. THIS APPENDIX DOES NOT ITSELF CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR THE SALE OR SUBSCRIPTION OF ANY SECURITIES IN THE COMPANY. EACH PLACEE SHOULD CONSULT WITH ITS OWN ADVISERS AS TO LEGAL, TAX, BUSINESS AND RELATED ASPECTS OF A SUBSCRIPTION FOR THE PLACING SHARES. Persons who are invited to and who choose to participate in the Placing, by making an oral or written offer to acquire Placing Shares will be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement in its entirety and to be making such offer to acquire Placing Shares on the terms and conditions, and to be providing the representations, warranties, acknowledgements and undertakings contained in this Appendix. Unless otherwise stated, defined terms used in this Appendix have the meaning set out at the end of this Appendix. In this Appendix, unless the context otherwise requires, "Placee" means a Relevant Person (including individuals, funds or others) by whom or on whose behalf a commitment to take up Placing Shares has been given and who has been invited to participate in the Placing by Mirabaud Securities. Details of the Placing Mirabaud Securities has today entered into the Placing Agreement under which Mirabaud Securities has agreed on behalf of and as agents for the Company, to use its reasonable endeavours to procure persons who will (subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions contained in the Placing Agreement) subscribe for the Placing Shares at the Placing Price. Application will be made for admission of the Placing Shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities ("Admission"). The Placing Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will on Admission rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, paid or made after Admission in respect of the Ordinary Shares and otherwise pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company. Application for admission to trading It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the Placing Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 2 October 2019 Participation in, and principal terms of, the Placing Mirabaud Securities are arranging the Placing within the UK as agent for and on behalf of the Company. Mirabaud Securities will determine in its absolute discretion the extent of each Placee's participation in the Placing, which will not necessarily be the same for each Placee. The Placing is not underwritten. The price of securities and income from them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the full amount on disposal of the securities. Any indication in this Announcement of the price at which Ordinary Shares have been bought or sold in the past cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. No statement in this Announcement is intended to be a profit forecast and no statement in this Announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings per share of the Company for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings per share of the Company.

