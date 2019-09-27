Gamesys Group PLC Announces Admission of New JPJ Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A PROSPECTUS OR PROSPECTUS EQUIVALENT DOCUMENT AND NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANYTHING HEREIN FORMS THE BASIS FOR ANY OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR ANY SHARES OR OTHER SECURITIES IN JPJ GROUP PLC NOR SHALL IT FORM THE BASIS FOR ANY CONTRACT OR COMMITMENT WHATSOEVER.

Admission of New JPJ Shares and Readmission of Existing JPJ Shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2019 / Gamesys Group plc (formerly JPJ Group plc) ("GYS" or the "Company") (LSE:GYS), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces that further to the announcement on 26 September 2019 regarding the completion of the acquisition of Gamesys (Holdings) Limited ("Gamesys"), excluding sports brands and games, the admission of 108,127,524 ordinary shares of £0.10 each ("Ordinary Shares"), comprising of 33,653,846 New JPJ Shares and the readmission of the Company's 74,473,678 Existing JPJ Shares to the Premium Listing segment of the Official List and to trading on London Stock Exchange Main Market for listed securities this morning, 27 September 2019, at 8.00am.

Unless defined otherwise, capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the Company's combined circular and prospectus dated 27 June 2019 (the "Prospectus").

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk) and Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries

Gamesys Group plc +44 (0) 203 907 4025 Neil Goulden Keith Laslop Jason Holden (Investor Relations) Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited (Lead Financial Adviser to JPJ) +44 (0) 203 037 2000 Sung Chun Alex Reynolds Canaccord Genuity Limited (Sponsor, Co-Financial Adviser & Broker to JPJ) +44 (0) 207 523 8000 George Fleet Richard Andrews Berenberg (Joint Broker to JPJ) +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Chris Bowman Mark Whitmore Finsbury (PR Adviser to JPJ) +44 (0) 20 7251 3801 James Leviton Andy Parnis Evercore Partners International LLP (Financial Adviser to Gamesys) +44 (0) 20 7653 6000 Tiarnán O'Rourke Harrison George

