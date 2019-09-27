Rapala VMC Oyj: RAPALA VMC CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF CEO, NAMES LOUIS d'ALANÇON AS INTERIM CEO

Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

September 27, 2019 at 4:45 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF CEO, NAMES LOUIS D'ALANÇON AS INTERIM CEO

The Board of Directors of Rapala VMC Corporation ("Rapala") and Rapala's President and CEO since September 2016, Jussi Ristimäki, have today mutually agreed that Ristimäki will resign as President and Chief Executive Officer of Rapala. The Board has appointed Rapala's Chairman Louis d'Alançon as interim President and CEO with immediate effect. Mr d'Alançon will continue in his position as the Chairman of the Board. Ristimäki will be available to the Board of Directors until March 27, 2020 to assist on special projects to secure an orderly transition. The Board of Directors has started the recruiting process for a new CEO.

"We want to thank Jussi for his strong contribution to our strategic initiatives aiming at growth, improvement of profitability, lightening the balance sheet and improving the operational performance. We expect his successor to further accelerate these actions and to have special emphasis on global sales and brand building, says Chairman Louis d'Alançon"

"I want to warmly thank all Rapala employees and other stakeholders for the good co-operation and great experiences during the past 12 years. In the past three years we have worked together on several new fronts with strategic initiatives, which I believe will form a good platform for Rapala's long-term success. Now it's time for someone else to take the lead and for me to pursue new things in due course, says Jussi Ristimäki"

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Louis d'Alançon

Chairman of the Board

For further information, please contact:

Louis d'Alançon, Chairman of the Board, +358 9 7562 540

