ATX lower in week 38, but the index stays above 3000. News from OMV, Sanochemia, Steiermärkische Bank und Sparkassen AG, FACC, Frequentis, ams, Semperit, Eyemaxx, voestalpine, Warimpex, S Immo Top Performer. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -1,53% to 3.021,23 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 10,03%. Up to now there were 96 days with a positive and 93 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 8,49% away, from the low 10,03%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,27%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,15%. These are the best-performers this week: S Immo 6,89% in front of Andritz 2,59% and Porr 2,15%. And the following stocks performed worst: SBO -7,49% in front of Erste Group -5,14% and voestalpine -4,81%. Further highlights this week: S ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...