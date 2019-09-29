FACC: The Upper Austrian aerospace group FACC will not only be presenting its innovative services, but will also be showcasing its new "Lip Seals" for the first time at the MRO Asia-Pacific in Singapore. The polyurethane seals replace the silicone seals of the Embraer 170/175 and 190/195 aircraft families. Airlines benefit from lower maintenance costs due to longer replacement intervals.FACC: weekly performance: -0.09% Frequentis: After a total construction period of only four years, the new Beijing Daxing International Airport officially went into operation on 25 September 2019. When fully completed, it will handle over 100 million passengers a year. Stock listed Frequentis AG, a voice and data communications provider for civil air traffic control, implemented its 3020X voice ...

