Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, September 30, 2019 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that Erste Group Bank AG has been granted stock exchange membership on the Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius markets as of October 1, 2019. Erste Group is the leading financial services provider in the Eastern part of the EU. Erste Group Bank AG was founded in 1819 as the first Austrian savings bank. Currently around 47 000 employees serve over 16.5 million customers in more than 2 400 branches in 7 countries (Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia).For more information, please visiterstegroup.com. "Securing and disseminating prosperity in Central and Eastern Europe has been our purpose since the foundation of Erste Group 200 years ago," says Ingo Bleier, Chief Corporates and Markets Officer at Erste Group. "We are committed to supporting strong and efficient capital markets in the broader CEE region, as they play a vital role in allowing us to fulfill our purpose - even more so in these times of extremely low interest rates. As a leading financial services group we would like to help both issuers and investors on all regional exchanges and play an important role in providing market research and liquidity for our clients." "We are excited to welcome Erste Group Bank to the family of Nasdaq Baltic members in Riga and Vilnius and believe that this step will benefit long-term market development," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, CEO of Nasdaq Riga and Head of Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges. Erste Group Bank will trade on the Nasdaq Baltic Market under the trading code ERST. The full list of Members is available on the Nasdaq Baltic website:nasdaqbaltic.com.