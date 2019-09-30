Understanding with Wallbridge Mining (WM.TO) Clarifies the Terms and Conditions of the 2% Fenelon Royalty

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2019) - Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQB: ELYGF), ("Ely Gold" or the "Company") and Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM) ("Wallbridge"), have agreed to amend certain terms and conditions of Ely Gold's 2% net smelter returns royalty on the Fenelon Mine Property, operated by Wallbridge, and located in west-central, Quebec (the "Morrison Royalty").

The Morrison Royalty was created pursuant to an Exploration Agreement dated Oct 31, 1986 between Morrison Petroleum and Morrison Minerals. Ely Gold purchased the Morrison Royalty from the successor company to Morrison Petroleum on April 18, 2019 for a cash consideration of CAN$600,000 (refer to press release dated April 18, 2019). Ely Gold subsequently provided Wallbridge all documentation to support the tenure and ownership of the Morrison Royalty.

The Agreement

Ely Gold and Wallbridge entered into an Acknowledgement and Amendment of the Net Smelter Return Royalty (the "Agreement") with an effective date of June 30, 2019 (the "Effective Date") whereby it was agreed that:

Wallbridge will acknowledge the Morrison Royalty and support its registration with the appropriate Ministries in Quebec;

payment of the Morrison Royalty on bulk samples at Fenelon will only apply after the Effective Date; and

toll milling will not be considered a deductible expense when calculating royalty payments.

To this end, the Morrison Royalty has now been registered with "Registre Public des Droits Miniers, Réels et Immobiliers" ("RPDMRI" or "GESTIM"). This registry is maintained by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Québec.

Wallbridge continues to expand the mineralized footprint at Fenelon through drilling from surface and underground which has grown the mineralization not only in the Main Gabbro zones with their recent discovery of Area 51. Permitting efforts are continuing and are focused on receiving approvals for the start-up of 400-500 ton per day production from the already-developed areas of the Main Gabbro zones by the second half of 2020. (refer to Wallbridge press release from September 9, 2019)

Trey Wasser, Ely Gold's President & CEO commented, "We are pleased to reach this Agreement with Wallbridge. As a royalty holder, we are excited with the work Wallbridge has completed to date and we have total confidence in their development team to bring this great asset into production. We would like to thank Wallbridge management for their efforts in quickly resolving the acknowledgement and amendments to the Morrison Royalty."

Stephen Kenwood, P. Geo, is a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Kenwood has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release. The Company does not intend to file a technical report supporting disclosure with respect to amendments of this royalty interest.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. is a Vancouver-based, emerging royalty company with development assets focused in Nevada and Quebec. Its current portfolio includes 34 Deeded Royalties and 22 properties optioned to third parties.

