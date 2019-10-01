Winners of the Moscow Workshops ICPC Programming Training Camps Named in Singapore

MOSCOW, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The only Russian team of 3 programmers has won at the student practice in Singapore in Division A, where participants are preparing for the final of the prestigious ICPC sport programming contest.

Discover Singapore 2019 programming training camps came to finish in Singapore on September 28. The competition was organized by the international educational project Moscow Workshops ICPC, supported by Acronis company and Schaffhausen Institute of Technology (SIT). The training which took place in the campus of Singapore National Unuversity united 71 students from Singapore, Russia, Mexico, Vietnam, India, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The first prize in Division-A went to the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology team Godnotent. The second prize winner was 11th-grader from Kazan' Ildar Gainullin. The third place was taken by the Singapore National University team Send Bobs to Alice.

'Singapore teams have shown good results' - Mikhail Tikhomirov, methodist, the coach of the golden prize winners of ICPC 2016 and 2018, silver medals winners of ICPC 2017 and bronze medal winners of ICPC 2019.

According to the organizers' words, the Moscow Physics Technical Institute team has a good chance for victory.

The central moment of the inauguration ceremony was a subject in a lecture delivered by Sergei Belousov, the founder and general director of Acronis. The students perceived his ideas and the company's experience vividly. Jürgen Brücker, SIT executive vice president invited the best students to try their abilities, to join the SIT fellowship programs, and gave them a lecture.

'This year we expect that the ICPC championship final will reach a new level,' says Alexei Maleyev, the founder of Moscow Workshops ICPC, vice-chancellor of Moscow Physics Technical Institute, ICPC 2020 final director in Moscow. This has been made conditional by coordinated work on the teams' preparation and great support of students from the side of institutions, as well as powerful industrial partners who are interested in promoting Olympic movement, export of the Russian education and preparation of potent human resources for the world IT community.

This year, the Schaffhausen Institute of Technology (SIT) and Acronis launched a sponsorship program for talented students of technical specialties older than the third year of undergraduate studies. It offers the participants of Discover Singapore training camps and other students financial support for taking master's degree programs at the world's top 10 universities and guaranteed employment after graduation.

"Accessibility of knowledge, continuous training and development of advanced technologies are the priority goals of our company. To achieve it, we are developing programs aimed at training and professional growth of young specialists," comments Stanislav Protasov, Acronis President and COO. "I am pleased to announce that we support Discover Singapore 2019 programming workshops, that take place before the ICPC International Collegiate Programming Contest. Singapore is one of the most high-tech countries in the world, it was here that Acronis was founded in 2003, and in 2019 the most modern cyber security center Acronis Cyber Protection Operation Center was launched, which tracks malicious activity around the world. Over the entire history of the ICPC, Acronis became the first company that, together with the Schaffhausen Institute of Technology (SIT), supports the training of the best students at the world's top 10 universities in Computer Science programs. The ICPC's vast geographic scope stimulates the exchange of knowledge between students from different countries, and the possibility of an internship at Acronis allows them to take part in the projects of the company that creates innovative solutions in the field of cybersecurity, and contribute to the development of the most modern technologies."