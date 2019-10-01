Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KC4C ISIN: US42225K1060 Ticker-Symbol: 6LN 
Frankfurt
30.09.19
08:19 Uhr
21,600 Euro
-0,080
-0,37 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,600
23,200
30.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS
HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC21,600-0,37 %