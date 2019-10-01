Beyond Meat Inc Wins McDonald's DealThe next big stock-market war isn't about killers apps or social media companies fighting over ad revenue. Instead, it's being fought over our bellies. And right now, meat-alternative stocks are gaining steam.One company in particular, Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND), has captured the attention of nearly every investor due to its meteoric rise over the past five months.Beyond Meat stock is showing no signs of slowing down, with the company recently scoring a victory with a McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) partnership. (Source: ".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...