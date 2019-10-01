Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JAZU ISIN: CA4598201065 Ticker-Symbol: IAH 
Tradegate
27.09.19
20:30 Uhr
0,016 Euro
-0,003
-16,23 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,016
0,026
21:34
0,016
0,026
15:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP0,016-16,23 %