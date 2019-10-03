The project will be built near the Trillo substation, in the Castilla-La Mancha region and represents around 15% of the 1.3 GW solar project pipeline the company hopes to deploy in Iberia by the end of 2023.From pv magazine Spain. Spanish solar company Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente S. A. has announced in a filing to the National Securities Market Commission it has secured grid connection approval for a 450 MW solar plant near the 400 kV Trillo substation in the province of Guadalajara. Solaria is one of the companies operating as a single-node interlocutor at the substation, meaning it has ...

