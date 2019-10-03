The correction refers to when issued trading. Akelius Residential Property AB (publ) ("the Company"), 556156-0383, has applied for admission to trading of its ordinary shares of series D on First North Growth Market. Provided that the Company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to October 4, 2019. Short name: AKEL D ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 220,000,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013110186 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 181480 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556156-0383 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO / 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: EUR ---------------------------------------------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 4, 2019, up and including October 5, 2019, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 22 and 23 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on +46 8 - 409 421 20.