NEX Exchange (NEXX) Suspension of Trading 03-Oct-2019 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been suspended from trading on NEX Exchange with effect from 4:30pm, 03/10/2019, due to the company being unable to produce its accounts in accordance with NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules Secured Property Developments plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: SPD ISIN: GB0007921363 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 22337 EQS News ID: 885191 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2019 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)