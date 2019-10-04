Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-10-04 08:00 CEST -- On 3 September 2019, KJK Fund SICAV-SIF (the "Bidder") launched a mandatory takeover offer (the "Offer") to acquire the shares of Aktsiaselts BALTIKA ("Baltika"), on the terms and conditions brought out in the prospectus and offer notice of the Offer (jointly the "Offer Documents"). The term of the Offer ended at 14:00 on 2 October 2019. The purchase price offered by the Bidder in the Offer was EUR 0.10 per share of Baltika (the "Purchase Price"). Payment of the Purchase Price to the shareholders of Baltika who accepted the Offer and the transfer of the shares of Baltika to the Bidder will take place on 11 October 2019 (the "Value Date"), in accordance with the procedure laid out in the prospectus and offer notice of the Offer. In the course of the Offer, the shareholders of Baltika who accepted the Offer decided to sell to the Bidder in aggregate 20,509 shares of Baltika, which constitutes approximately 0,0379% of all the shares of Baltika. Prior to the publication of the Offer Documents, the Bidder held in aggregate 48,505,991 shares of Baltika, which constitutes approximately 89,6939% of all the shares of Baltika. As the Bidder has not acquired any more shares of Baltika after the publication of the Offer Documents, as at the end of the day preceding this the market announcement, the Bidder also held 48,505,991 shares of Baltika, which constitutes approximately 89,6939% of all the shares of Baltika. Together with the shares of Baltika which the Bidder shall acquire as a result of the Offer, the Bidder will after the transfer of such shares to the Bidder hold in aggregate 48,526,500 shares of Baltika, which constitutes approximately 89,7318% of all the shares of Baltika Baltika has issued only one class of shares and in accordance with the articles of association of Baltika, each share of Baltika grants its holder one vote at the general meeting of shareholders of Baltika. Together with the shares of Baltika which the Bidder shall acquire as a result of the Offer, the Bidder shall therefore hold approximately 89,7318% of the votes at the general meeting of shareholders of Baltika.