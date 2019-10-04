Marijuana REIT SurgeEvery pot stock stands to gain from marijuana legalization in the U.S., but few companies are as well suited to expand when marijuana legislation is passed in America as Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR).IIPR stock, a marijuana real estate investment trust (REIT), is particularly equipped to benefit from cannabis legalization due to its business model.You see, marijuana REITs profit by basically acting as real estate brokers for marijuana companies. By leasing out land to pot companies interested in growing crops, REITs can indirectly benefit from legal marijuana's continued expansion across the United.

