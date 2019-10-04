Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-10-04 13:30 CEST -- On October 4, 2019 Nasdaq Tallinn decided to change the grounds of watch notation applied to AS Baltika shares (BLT1T, ISIN code: EE3100145616). The observation status was applied on August 16, 2019 based on the clause 3.5.4.6 of chapter Supervision of the Rules and regulations (Supervision Rules). As the term for acceptance of the cash offer to acquire shares of Baltika AS shares has ended and the results of the offer has been disclosed, the Exchange decided to end applying the watch notation - reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.