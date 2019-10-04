Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2019) - As required by applicable securities laws, George Fink, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bonterra Energy Corp. ("Bonterra") announces that he acquired 141,700 Common Shares ("Shares") of Bonterra through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange during the period from May 31, 2019 to August 19, 2019 at an average price of $4.94 per Share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $700,000 (the "Share Acquisitions"). As a result of the Share Acquisitions, Mr. Fink's holdings in Bonterra increased by 0.394% of the outstanding Shares from 12.004% to 12.398% of the outstanding Shares.

Prior to completion of the Share Acquisitions, Mr. Fink held, directly or indirectly, 4,007,874 Shares which represented 12.004% of the outstanding Shares or 12.345% of the outstanding Shares assuming the exercise of 130,000 stock options held by Mr. Fink. After giving effect to the Share Acquisitions, Mr. Fink held, directly or indirectly, 4,139,574 Shares which represented 12.398% of the outstanding Shares or 12.738% of the outstanding Shares assuming the exercise of 130,000 stock options held by Mr. Fink.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. In the future, Mr. Fink or any of his joint actors may, subject to applicable law, acquire or dispose of securities of Bonterra depending upon a number of factors, including but not limited to general market and economic conditions and other available investment opportunities.

A copy of the early warning report is available under Bonterra's sedar profile at www.sedar.com. For further information, please contact the following.

George Fink

Telephone: (403) 262-5307

