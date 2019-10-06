Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received an order from Dezhou Taiding New Material Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (Dezhou Taiding) to supply a P-RC APMP (Pre-Conditioning Refiner Chemical Alkaline Peroxide Mechanical Pulp) fiberline with a capacity of 400 t/d to the mill in Dezhou, Shandong, China. The new system will process poplar as raw material, and the fiber produced will be used on the company's own paper machines for P&W (printing and writing paper) and board grades. Start-up is scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.Andritz: weekly performance: -3.60% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (01/10/2019)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...