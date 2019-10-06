Andritz/Strabag: International technology group Andritz has signed a contract - as part of a consortium with the European construction group Strabag - with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to supply and commission the entire electro- and hydro-mechanical equipment for the Hatta Pumped Storage Power Plant located in the Hajar Mountains 140 km southeast of the city of Dubai. Startup is expected for the first quarter of 2024. The total contract value for the consortium consisting also of Austrian company Andritz as the technology supplier and Turkish construction company Özkar amounts to approximately Euro 340 min. Strabag is the consortium leader with a share of 35 % or Euro 118 mn. The contract value for the electro- and hydro-mechanical equipment is more ...

