ams: ams, asupplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that the minimum acceptance threshold of 62.5% required in conjunction with the all-cash takeover offer for Osram Licht AG announced on 3 September 2019 was not achieved. The final acceptances level was 51.6%. "While the highly attractive ams Offer for Osram at a full valuation was not successful, the strategic logic and the significant advantages of combining ams and Osram are unchanged," said Alexander Everke, CEO of ams. "Our vision with Osram is to create a global leader in sensor solutions and photonics built around European technology, which will ensure that Europe remains at the forefront of optical technology globally. We intend to leverage our position as Osram's largest shareholder in a ...

