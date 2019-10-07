EQS Group-Media / 2019-10-07 / 09:21 *Media Release* *Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund's Portfolio close to 600 million Swiss francs - Listing in fourth quarter of 2019* *Zurich, 07. October 2019 - Since 30 June 2019, the Fund Management company Helvetica Property has acquired a total of five additional properties for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund (HSC Fund) with a total volume of around 106 million Swiss francs.* The portfolio grows hereby to 30 properties with a market value of approx. 584 million Swiss francs. The newly acquired properties are located in economically strong suburban areas. Two of the properties located in the canton of Berne, one in central Switzerland in the canton of Lucerne and the other two in the cantons of St. Gallen and Thurgau. This will further promote the fund's geographical diversification. The weighted gross actual yield of the acquired properties is around 5.7%, with one of the properties being let with a long-term triple net lease agreement. The top-quality properties have an attractive mix of tenants and uses in the areas of offices, sales, production and storage space. On a leasable area of more than 52,000 square meters, almost 6 million Swiss francs of actual rent are generated per year. The market value of the newly acquired properties is almost 106 million Swiss francs. The properties have a weighted occupancy ratio of 98% and are therefore practically fully let. The weighted lease term of the properties amounts to around 5.5 years and is thus above the previous average of the existing portfolio. The listing of the HSC Fund on the SIX Swiss Exchange is planned for in the fourth quarter. The HSC Fund will be listed in the "SXI Real Estate Broad" and "SXI Real Estate Funds Broad". In the coming months, the Fund Management company aims to acquire further attractive properties. The focus of future acquisitions will be on diversifying the portfolio further and strengthening the fund's ability to distribute dividends. "CIO Frederic Königsegg, who has worked with the HSC Fund since its launch, _says: "In a highly competitive market, we have quickly succeeded in creating a sizeable portfolio with an excellent yield. The fact that our HSC Fund today has a very low vacancy rate speaks for the attractiveness of the properties and the quality of their location_". CEO Hans R. Holdener adds: "_Our recent acquisitions prove that there are always investment opportunities, even in a challenging environment. In the future, we will continue to concentrate on identifying these investment opportunities and assessing them rigorously. In this way, we will continue to grow further on a selective basis and in line with our strategy_." *KEY FACTS* Location Ittigen Triengen Lyssach Rorschach Bischofszell St. Canton Berne Lucerne Berne Gallen Thurgau Tenants 1 1 5 15 21 Usage Office, Leisure, Industrial, Industrial, Retail, Commercia Commercial, Office Commercial Storage l, Office Storage Year built/reno 1928 / vated 1989 1993 / 2008 2006 2010 1938 / 2011 Leasable area m2 6 593 6 880 7 152 8 020 23 706 4.75 4.78 2.34 WAULT years 10 years years years 5.75 years Occupancy rate 100% 100% 91.75% 100% 100% Market CHF 28.0 CHF 17.5 CHF 27.5 CHF 14.2 CHF 18.5 value Mill. Mill. Mill. Mill. Mill. Gross rent CHF 1.6 CHF 1.0 CHF 1.5 CHF 0.7 p.a. Mill. Mill. Mill. Mill. CHF 1.2 Mill. *FOR MORE INFORMATION* Hans R. Holdener CEO and Managing Partner Phone + 41 43 544 70 80 E-Mail hrh@helveticaproperty.com All press releases can be found at www.HelveticaProperty.com [1] *About Helvetica Property Investors* Helvetica Property Investors is an independent partner-owned and managed real estate fund management company regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Helvetica Property Investors offers the full spectrum of real estate investments, including investment strategies, investment property selection, deal structuring, acquisitions, financing, portfolio management and sales. The firm offers both direct and indirect real estate investments in Switzerland on behalf of its clients. Helvetica Property Investors acts as fund and asset manager for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund. / / / / / / *About Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund* The Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund («HSC») and is an open contractual real estate investment fund under Swiss law open to all investors. The fund is suited for long-term value investors interested in a stable and consistent cash-flow. The fund invests in commercial properties with value appreciation potential across the most dynamic economic regions in Switzerland. The focus is on potentially undervalued properties with an attractive cash-flow yield. The fund manager pursues an active hands-on management approach to unlock and realize hidden potential in the properties by means of revitalization, renovations, vacancy reductions and lease extensions. The long-term goal is to build a broadly diversified portfolio by region, type of use, object size and tenant mix. 