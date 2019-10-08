Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DGXH ISIN: US45781V1017 Ticker-Symbol: 1IK 
Tradegate
07.10.19
18:26 Uhr
83,88 Euro
+0,74
+0,89 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,98
81,76
13:41
80,34
82,30
13:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC83,88+0,89 %