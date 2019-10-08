Alibaba Supercharging & Innovating Amid Trade WarThe stock market is clearly fixated on the China trade war... But I can guarantee you that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is not concerned with the constant barrage of daily news about whether a deal will surface or whether the two biggest economies are moving towards a decoupling. And this points to why holders of BABA stock are going to be happy in the long run.Simply look at what Alibaba has been doing since the trade war started last year.BABA has been focusing steadily on ramping up its consumer segment, while at the same time accelerating the growth of its rapidly growing cloud.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...