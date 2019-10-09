Marijuana Stock Recovery?
The marijuana stock market has been in free fall for the past several months. Despite being very bullish on the industry long-term, there's no point denying what anyone with eyes can see.
In early 2019, we saw many pot stocks make monumental progress, only to see much of that progress wiped out in the summer.
But a marijuana stock recovery is not only likely, but it's also damn near inevitable. And I believe that it's closer than we think.
First, we have to tackle why the recovery is so important. For investors looking to make big gains in short periods, exploiting the boom-bust cycle of an industry is one of the best ways to come out on top..
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
The marijuana stock market has been in free fall for the past several months. Despite being very bullish on the industry long-term, there's no point denying what anyone with eyes can see.
In early 2019, we saw many pot stocks make monumental progress, only to see much of that progress wiped out in the summer.
But a marijuana stock recovery is not only likely, but it's also damn near inevitable. And I believe that it's closer than we think.
First, we have to tackle why the recovery is so important. For investors looking to make big gains in short periods, exploiting the boom-bust cycle of an industry is one of the best ways to come out on top..
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...