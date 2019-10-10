Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2019) - On August 20, 2019, pursuant to a disposition carried out privately, Mr. Peter Damouni of London, UK, sold 392,328 common shares of eShippers Management Ltd. (the "Corporation") at a price of $0.12 per common share. The common shares of the Corporation are listed on the NEX under the trading symbol "EPX.H".

Prior to giving effect to the foregoing disposition of common shares, Mr. Damouni owned 2,247,908 common shares of the Corporation (or approximately 15.98% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (non-diluted)). Mr. Damouni now owns or controls 1,855,580 common shares (or approximately 13.19% of the issued and outstanding common shares (non-diluted)).

In the future, Mr. Damouni may acquire additional securities of the Corporation, dispose of some or all of the securities he now owns or controls, or may continue to hold his current position.

For further information or to receive a copy of the early warning report filed by Mr. Damouni with securities regulatory authorities in Canada in connection with this press release, please contact Leah Hodges at (604) 377-0403.

