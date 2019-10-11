Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D9SU ISIN: AT0000606306 Ticker-Symbol: RAW 
Tradegate
10.10.19
11:28 Uhr
20,140 Euro
-0,090
-0,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,330
20,460
09:03
20,330
20,460
09:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FREQUENTIS
FREQUENTIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FREQUENTIS AG18,396+0,16 %
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG20,140-0,44 %